United wanted young, blue-eyed, blonde women to staff LA Dodgers flights, lawsuit says

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(Reuters) - United Airlines has been sued by two longtime flight attendants who say they were excluded from highly coveted assignments to work on charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team because of their racial background and age.

Todd, 50, is Black, and Quezada, 44, is of Mexican, Black and Jewish descent. Both said they have worked for United for more than 15 years, and are seeking unspecified damages for alleged discrimination and harassment.

The Los Angeles Times reported the lawsuit earlier on Friday. The Dodgers are not a defendant. A team spokesperson said the Dodgers do not comment on pending litigation. They said matters changed last year when several white flight attendants were added to the program, eventually leading to Todd getting fewer assignments and Quezada being removed from the program entirely. headtopics.com

Both plaintiffs said United's treatment cost them income and led to severe panic attacks, anxiety, losses of self-esteem and sleep and other conditions, requiring psychological treatment.

