United States Enters World War I

The United States plunged ferociously into World War I following a vote in the House of Representatives on this day in history, April 6, 1917. President Woodrow Wilson requested a declaration of war against Germany before a joint session of Congress on April 2, as the United States faced both the threat of unrestricted submarine warfare from Germany and the potential of its alliance with Mexico to seize vast swaths of the American West.

The Senate voted in favor of the war declaration two days later. Congress concurred on April 6. ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 5, 1908, ACTRESS BETTE DAVIS BORN IN MASSACHUSETTS: ‘STRONG-WILLED WOMAN’ The United States was now committed to the tragic Great War, which had consumed much of Europe since 1914. The declaration came just five months after Democrat Wilson narrowly won reelection over Republican challenger Charles Evan Hughes by campaigning for peac

