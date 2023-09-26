United Natural Foods Stock Tumbles on Weak Guidance, Quarterly Loss

The company pivoted to a loss in its fourth fiscal quarter, and management warned of continued challenges next year. United Natural (ticker: UNFI), which distributes organic and natural foods to grocers including Amazon.com ‘s (AMZN) Whole Foods Market, posted a fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 25 cents a share, falling sharply from the earnings of $1.

27 recorded in the year-ago quarter but narrower than the 39-cent loss analysts had penciled in, according to FactSet.

“While we grew sales across all of our customer channels, profitability declined primarily due to a decrease in inflation driven procurement gains and elevated shrink,” said CEO Sandy Douglas in the earnings release. “We expect further headwinds as we continue to cycle elevated inflationary benefits during the first half of fiscal 2024.”

And indeed, the company said for fiscal 2024, it expects an adjusted earnings range between a loss of 88 cents a share and earnings of 38 cents a share, while Wall Street had called for earnings of $1.94 a share. headtopics.com

“This outlook reflects lower levels of anticipated procurement gains, driven by moderating levels of inflation, as well as the restoration of performance-based incentive cash compensation in fiscal 2024,” according to the earnings release.

United Natural Foods stock tumbled 13% to $16.40 in premarket trading Tuesday. Coming into Tuesday’s trading session, shares are off 51% for the year.

Write to Emily Dattilo at emily.dattilo@dowjones.com