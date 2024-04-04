United Kingdom's Program Helps International Entrepreneurs Scale and Prosper

Founders face a myriad of challenges raising funds, hiring skilled workers and deciding which products to unveil next. Relocating to another country might seem like adding a huge hurdle to the mix. But the United Kingdom ’s, a flagship initiative of the country’s Department for Business and Trade, is bringing more innovation to one of the most active funding ecosystems in Europe—and helping internationally mobile entrepreneurs scale and prosper there.

Since 2005, the free program has helped over 1,400 tech-driven company founders relocate their headquarters to the U.K., solidifying the country as a dedicated supporter and partner for scaling businesses. The GEP is designed around listening to what founders actually need: Its innovative model leverages 10 influential global entrepreneurs called “Dealmakers,” who provide ongoing one-on-one guidance and mentorship to pipeline companies on everything from funding to partnerships to building network

United Kingdom Entrepreneurs Scaling Global Entrepreneur Programme GEP Tech-Driven Companies Relocation Headquarters Support Partnership Dealmakers Mentorship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and the United Kingdom Ranked as Top Countries for InvestorsThe Milken Institute, an economic think tank based in California, released its annual Global Opportunity Index report which tracks investor interest in global economies. The U.S. ranked 4 while China ranked 39 — which is pretty high for an emerging economy, Senior Director Maggie Switek said.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Postdoctoral Research Assistant in Quantum Devices - United Kingdom, Central Oxford job with Oxford UniversityWe are seeking candidates for full-time Postdoctoral Research Assistant positions within Professor Ares’ research group at the Department of Engineering Science (Central Oxford). The posts are funded by an ERC starting grant and are fixed-term to the 31st March 2026.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

The United Kingdom is not a happy place, according to a recent poll.The United Kingdom was ranked second from bottom in a global well-being survey. It also found that wealthier countries were less happy than less wealthy countries.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Covid inquiry: 'I'm a believer in the United Kingdom'First Minister Mark Drakeford gives evidence on the penultimate day of the Covid inquiry in Wales.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »

Junior Group Leader - United Kingdom job with CRUKJunior Group Leader Job Ref: MI/24/14 The Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute seeks to appoint an outstanding scientist to a new Junior Group Leader position.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

United Kingdom Should Reinstitute Military Conscription to Deter Russia, Urges NATO AllySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »