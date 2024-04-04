United Kingdom's Program Helps International Entrepreneurs Scale and Prosper

Founders face a myriad of challenges raising funds, hiring skilled workers and deciding which products to unveil next. Relocating to another country might seem like adding a huge hurdle to the mix. But the United Kingdom ’s, a flagship initiative of the country’s Department for Business and Trade, is bringing more innovation to one of the most active funding ecosystems in Europe—and helping internationally mobile entrepreneurs scale and prosper there.
Since 2005, the free program has helped over 1,400 tech-driven company founders relocate their headquarters to the U.K., solidifying the country as a dedicated supporter and partner for scaling businesses. The GEP is designed around listening to what founders actually need: Its innovative model leverages 10 influential global entrepreneurs called “Dealmakers,” who provide ongoing one-on-one guidance and mentorship to pipeline companies on everything from funding to partnerships to building network
