United Gymstars of Dothan Achieve Success in Gymnastics Championships

The United Gymstars of Dothan had several individual state champions during the 2023-2024 season with the Level 8 team ranking third in the state. There were also some gymnasts who qualified for the regional.

Below are some of the accomplishments from the season: Optional/Xcel Alabama State Championship (March - Tuscaloosa): Level 8 TEAM - 3rd Place Regional Qualifiers: Lanie DeLoach (Level 10), Amelia McRae (Level 8), Maddie McDonald (Level 8), Aliyah Amed (Level 8), Presley Carter (Level 8) Abby Windham (Xcel Platinum). All Around Champions: Lanie DeLoach (2nd Place, Level 10), Olivia Watkins (1st Place, Level 8), Thy Bui (2nd Place, Level Xcel Silver). Vault Champions: MyraJoy Nettles (3rd Place, Level Xcel Silver). Bars Champions: Abby Windham (3rd Place, Level Xcel Platinum), Thy Bui (2nd Place, Level​‌ Xcel Silver). Beam Champions: Thy Bui (2nd Beam, Level Xcel Silver), Caliana Williams (1st Place, Level Bronze

United Gymstars Dothan Gymnastics Championships State Champions Level 8 Regional Qualifiers

