United Farm Workers endorses Biden, says he's an 'authentic champion' for workers and their families

The United Farm Workers labor union is endorsing President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024 Julie Rodriguez and “special guests” were expected to formally announce the endorsement later Tuesday at Muranaka Farms in the city of Moorpark in southern California.

“Throughout his life, President Biden has been an authentic champion for workers and their families, regardless of their race or national origin," UFW President Teresa Romero said in a written statement. “The United Farm Workers has seen first hand the positive impact that President Biden has made in the economic standing, labor rights, and daily lives of farmer workers across America.”

The UFW endorsement came as Biden on Tuesday flew to the Detroit area to with United Auto Workers members who are on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The farm workers' union endorsed Biden in 2020 over Republican President, who leads the field of GOP candidates vying for the party's 2024 presidential nomination and the chance to challenge Biden.

Julie Rodriguez said in a written statement that the UFW's organizing has always been about fighting injustice and supporting working people, values that she said are at stake in the election.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Biden picks up United Farm Workers endorsement as United Auto Workers strike continuesThe United Farm Workers announced it is endorsing President Joe Biden for reelection on Tuesday, the latest union to line up behind him while the United Auto Workers dents Biden's image as the 'most pro-union president in history.'

United Farm Workers endorses Biden, says he's an 'authentic champion' for workers and their familiesThe United Farm Workers labor union is endorsing President Joe Biden for reelection in 2024. The union on Tuesday said the Democratic president has proven throughout his life that he's an “authentic champion” for workers and their families, regardless of race or national origin.

Citing track record, United Farm Workers endorses Biden for reelectionThe United Farm Workers union is endorsing President Biden for reelection, saying it would be a win for labor rights and the 'daily lives of farmworkers across America.'

Biden response to United Auto Workers strike under scrutinyPresident Biden is scheduled to join striking autoworkers in Michigan on the picket line Tuesday, but the move comes after he faced criticism for his initial response to the UAW strike. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has more.

Biden headed to Michigan to join the United Auto Workers picket lineExperts in presidential and U.S. labor history say they cannot recall an instance where a sitting president has joined an ongoing strike.

Pence blames Biden for UAW strike: 'Mandates are crushing auto workers'Former Vice President Mike Pence blamed President Joe Biden for the United Auto Workers strike.

The farm workers' union was co-founded by Cesar Chavez, the late grandfather of, who Biden named as his 2024 campaign manager. Her father, Arturo Rodriquez, is a past UFW president.

Julie Rodriguez and “special guests” were expected to formally announce the endorsement later Tuesday at Muranaka Farms in the city of Moorpark in southern California.

“Throughout his life, President Biden has been an authentic champion for workers and their families, regardless of their race or national origin," UFW President Teresa Romero said in a written statement. “The United Farm Workers has seen first hand the positive impact that President Biden has made in the economic standing, labor rights, and daily lives of farmer workers across America.”

The UFW endorsement came as Biden on Tuesday flew to the Detroit area to

with United Auto Workers members who are on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The farm workers' union endorsed Biden in 2020 over Republican President, who leads the field of GOP candidates vying for the party's 2024 presidential nomination and the chance to challenge Biden.

Julie Rodriguez said in a written statement that the UFW's organizing has always been about fighting injustice and supporting working people, values that she said are at stake in the election.

“Some of my most cherished conversations with President Biden have been about the legacy of my grandfather and the organizing power of the UFW, because Joe Biden is a real fighter for workers, for Latinos, and for every human's dignity,” said Chavez Rodriguez. She was a top White House adviser to Biden before he named her as campaign manager earlier this year.

The union said it will organize, train and dispatch skilled organizers and Spanish-speaking members to key states, including Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Michigan and Georgia, as it did in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Listen