United Airlines Pilots Asked to Take Unpaid Time Off Amid Boeing Manufacturing Delays

United Airlines pilots are being asked to take unpaid time off next month as the carrier contends with Boeing manufacturing delays. The carrier is reducing its forecasted block hours for 2024 and offering voluntary programs to reduce excess staffing. This announcement highlights the ongoing impact of safety concerns surrounding Boeing's 737 Max planes.

Boeing is currently under investigation and not allowed to expand production of its 737 Max planes while regulators examine the company and its supplier, Spirit AeroSystems

