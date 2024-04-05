United Airlines Incident in Houston Raises Concerns

The incident that took place in Houston last month was one of several in a string of incidents for United Airlines , causing the company's CEO to issue a statement reassuring passengers. According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board , the pilots were uncertain about ground conditions as they broke through clouds and saw the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The captain said the runway looked dry, but the co-pilot thought it looked wet. Shortly after the plane touched the runway, the captain disabled the autobrakes, according to the report. “He did not ‘slow too much initially’ because the runway appeared dry, he wanted to expedite their time on the runway, and because he preferred decelerating gradually for passenger comfort,” the NTSB said. As the plane neared the end of the runway, the captain tried to steer onto a taxiway while pushing aggressively on the brake pedals, the NTSB said

