United Airlines flight forced to turn around after broken toilet spills into cabin

A United Airlines flight was forced to turn around when the contents of a broken toilet poured into the aircraft's cabin. United Flight 59 took off from Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday afternoon and was headed for San Francisco, California, before it had to reverse course a couple of hours into the flight, according to German news outlet Bild. The contents of at least one of the toilets overflowed from the tank.

The Boeing 777 circled over the North Sea as the flight crew attempted to figure out if the problem could be resolved before it was eventually flown back to Frankfurt. UNITED AIRLINES BOEING PLANE TURNS AROUND MIDFLIGHT DUE TO 'MAINTENANCE ISSUE': REPORTS "On Friday, March 29, United Flight 59 returned to Frankfurt following a maintenance issue with one of the aircraft’s lavatories," a spokesperson for United Airlines told the U.S. Sun. Passengers aboard the flight were offered hotel rooms for the night and rebooked on other flights the following day, the spokesperson sai

