Uniswap (UNI) Price Rally Incoming as Selling Pressure Exhausts: Data

The rare UNI transfer by Uniswap Foundation had put significant pressure on the token over the past week. But the data suggest that “selling pressure has gotten exhausted.”data, Martinez said that over 87% of UNI holders are positioned “Out of the Money” meaning they are yet to realize a profit. This essentially suggested that Uniswap’s native token is preparing for a breakout.

“With 87.56% of $UNI holders positioned “Out of the Money,” Uniswap is preparing for a breakout! UNI investors are in disbelief; selling pressure has gotten exhausted, and an important support floor was built around $4.”

The analyst further pointed out the surge in the number of large UNI transactions, signaling a spike in institutional players’ and UNI whales’ interest at current price levels. Such a trend suggests that these market participants may be “investing or positioning themselves” before UNI breaks out. headtopics.com

The analyst speculated that even though UNI established a crucial support level at $4, there are two significant resistance barriers it must surpass in order to indicate a bullish breakout. The first barrier is positioned at $4.23, with 7,000 addresses accumulating 14.24 million UNI, while the second one is at $4.45, where 2,000 addresses control 10.28 million UNI.that the team behind the development and expansion of the Uniswap protocol deposited 3.4 million UNI, worth around $14.1 million, to OKX.

The foundation deposited the rest 3 million UNI (worth $12.45 million) and 3.4 million UNI (worth around $14.1 million) to Kraken and FalconX, respectively, during the period. The movement of such huge stashes of UNI had not occurred in the past two years. This essentially spurred concerns about a potential sell-off. Despite mass inflow to exchanges, there hasn’t been any drastic reduction in UNI’s price, and recorded a minor loss of 1.54% over the last seven days. headtopics.com

Uniswap beats competitors in protocol revenue, likely to catalyze UNI price recoveryUniswap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges in the crypto ecosystem, witnessed an increase in its revenue between October 22 and 28. Two bulli Read more ⮕

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally Speculations, XRP Price Predictions, Memecoins Booming: Bits Recap Oct 30Crypto Blog Read more ⮕

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE edges closer to 40% breakout rallyDogecoin (DOGE) price coils up inside a falling wedge pattern and is close to breaking out. A successful move out of this setup could trigger a volati Read more ⮕

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB could rally 10%Shiba Inu (SHIB) price shows signs of exhaustion and a potential pullback scenario, which could be an opportunity for patient buyers. A reset of the m Read more ⮕

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rally to End With a Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: Peter SchiffCrypto Blog Read more ⮕

Ripple on-chain metrics support XRP price rally after whales reduce their activityRipple price advanced to the $0.55 level, after posting 6.2% gains over the past week. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, it Read more ⮕