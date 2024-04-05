Uniswap Surpasses $2 Trillion in Total Trading Volume

The world's most popular decentralized exchange by trading volume announced it has passed a whopping $2 trillion in total trading volume . In a post to the social media platform X, Uniswap Labs announced that the cumulative trading volume transacted using its protocol had hit the historic mark. Since its founding in 2018, Uniswap has been one of the most used DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain and the leading decentralized exchange , or DEX , by trading volume .
Uniswap Labs also posted a link to a Dune Dashboard that tracks the protocol's all-time trading volume. In the last 24 hours, Uniswap trading volume was nearly $2.9 billion, according to the dashboard. Uniswap total trading volume. Image: Dune. Unlike profit-driven, centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken and Binance, Uniswap is a decentralized exchange, and its protocol is open sourc
