Uniswap Surpasses $2 Trillion in Total Trading Volume

The world's most popular decentralized exchange by trading volume announced it has passed a whopping $2 trillion in total trading volume . In a post to the social media platform X, Uniswap Labs announced that the cumulative trading volume transacted using its protocol had hit the historic mark. Since its founding in 2018, Uniswap has been one of the most used DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain and the leading decentralized exchange , or DEX , by trading volume .

Uniswap Labs also posted a link to a Dune Dashboard that tracks the protocol's all-time trading volume. In the last 24 hours, Uniswap trading volume was nearly $2.9 billion, according to the dashboard. Uniswap total trading volume. Image: Dune. Unlike profit-driven, centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken and Binance, Uniswap is a decentralized exchange, and its protocol is open sourc

Uniswap Decentralized Exchange Trading Volume Ethereum DEX Cryptocurrency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheBlock__ / 🏆 464. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uniswap Surpasses $2 Trillion in Trading VolumeDecentralized exchange Uniswap has achieved a trading volume of $2 trillion, five and a half years after its launch. The milestone was expected to be reached within 24 hours on April 4. Uniswap is offering a $20,000 prize for the first person to record and send a video clip of the trading volume reaching $2 trillion.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

California Senate Election: Garvey Surpasses Schiff in Total VotesGarvey has surpassed Schiff in the total number of votes gathered in the California Senate election, signaling a closer race than expected. The preliminary results show that Garvey's message of unity, common sense, and compassion resonates across the state.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu-Led Meme Economy Hits $56 Billion as Cycle PeaksTotal market capitalization for meme coins surpasses $56 billion

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Total net private wealth fell by $11.3 trillion worldwide in 2022: UBSThe drop marks the first since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a new report from the multinational firm.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »

Stripe reveals it passed $1 trillion in total payment volume in 2023Fintech giant Stripe revealed in its annual letter published on Wednesday that it surpassed $1 trillion in total payment volume in 2023.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Joe Biden’s America: Wealthiest 1% Set Record with $44 Trillion Total Net WorthSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »