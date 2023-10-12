Uniswap launches Android wallet beta for Google Play

Uniswap launched a beta version of its wallet app for Android, paving the way for a Google Play Store launch once testing is complete.a closed beta Android version of its mobile app on October 12, according to a blog post from the app’s development team. Uniswap has previously only been available on PC and iOS mobile devices.

over $1.7 trillion worth of trades since its inception, according to data from DeFi Llama. Most of its trades have been done via a web-based application. However, the teamin the Apple App Store. Even after getting the green light from the App Store, Uniswap still did not have a dedicated app for Android devices.

According to the Oct. 12 announcement, the new Android beta app allows users to select coins on different chains without switching networks. It automatically detects which network a coin is on and switches to that network without the user prompting it to. It can be used on Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base and BNBChain currently, with more chain compatibility slated for the future. headtopics.com

The wallet also routes Ethereum transactions through a private pool in order to help avoid front-running and sandwich attacks, although this feature can be turned off if the user prefers. In addition, it automatically detects most coins that have built-in transfer fees. These fees are displayed in the interface, making the user aware of them.

Uniswap, Galaxy invest in crypto on-chain analytics platform ParsecParsec, a crypto on-chain data analytics platform, announced a fresh $4 million funding round and a new product launch.