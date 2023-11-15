Unique Gifts to Find in L.A.

Working on your holiday shopping? We’ve got you covered with recommendations for the best gifts to find in L.A. Packed with plants, candles, ceramics and casual apparel, Erin and Laura Tanaka’s Eagle Rock store features a refreshing variety of accessories that won’t break the bank: Maison Louis Marie candles, handmade ceramics by Elizabeth Benotti, Moroccan leather Babouche slippers.

The store is focused on California indoor-outdoor living, with an outdoor space devoted to gardening and houseplants. The mother and daughter duo also offers personal shopping services and custom arrangement

