Unique Bulverde House Made of Three Geodesic Domes Hits the Market Again

Unique, perhaps to a fault, a Bulverde house comprised of three geodesic domes is made for the eccentric buyer. Despite the challenge of selling such a peculiar home, it’s back on the market with an increase in price since the last time it was listed in fall of 2022 for $1.3 million. The sellers, who also designed the home, sought a lower price when they were planning to move back to California, but they have since built a home for themselves near the 5.

29 acre property, and are no longer in a rush to sell, according to listing agent Jerry O’Hearn. This five bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home isn’t for everyone. There are no corners on the top floor, and the ceiling in the common area is 27 feet high. However, for the right buyer, this three-dome home might be heaven on earth. The 6,400-square-foot residence features a 20-foot waterfall in its curved entry hall and Canadian spruce wood covering the interior of its domes

