Uniqlo to Open Stores at The Parks at Arlington and Galleria Dallas Malls

Building records earlier this year revealed Uniqlo 's plans to bring stores to The Parks at Arlington mall and the Galleria Dallas mall. The company confirmed the stores will open at those locations later this year, in either the fall or winter. The Arlington store registration said a 12,490-square-foot space at the mall would begin renovations on June 1 and be completed by Dec. 30. The project is expected to cost $1,900,362.

The scope of work listed on the registration filing includes improving the existing retail space, adding new walls, finishes and fixtures and new restrooms

