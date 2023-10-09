Unions enjoy growing spotlight in Biden era

Amid a “perfect storm” of factors, organized labor and strikes have drawn major attention this year, a boon for unions.

“Far more,” Bowling told the Washington Examiner about the level of attention that unions are receiving now compared to just a few years ago. He said that back then, it just “wasn’t at the top of the radar screen.

Earlier this summer UPS was top of mind as the Teamsters pushed negotiations right up to the deadline for a strike. A strike would have reverberated through the economy and roiled supply chains, as some 6% of the country’s GDP travels through UPS, and the labor contract represents the largest private-sector union agreement in North America. headtopics.com

Even further back, in late 2020, the first Starbucks store in the U.S. voted to unionize. That set off a wave of other efforts at stores across the country, and now workers at the company have won union elections at some 300 locations.

When workers have the leverage over companies, the environment is ripe for unionization efforts to flourish as workers flex their power. Another reason there has been so much attention all at once is more coincidental. These huge strikes, such as at UAW or Kaiser Permanente, where 75,000 healthcare workers recently went on strike, all don’t just happen out of the blue by dissatisfied unions. In order for a strike to be called, there has to be contract negotiations and an expiring contract — and contracts usually last for years. headtopics.com

“Unions are more in the public consciousness, you have a tight labor market, you do have a Democrat in the White House … you have a friendly National Labor Relations Board who might help resolve the nature of some of these strikes … so we’ve got a little bit of a perfect storm coming together here,” Bowling said.

