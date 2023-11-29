Union Pacific Accused of Jeopardizing Safety by Delaying Projects and Laying Off Workers

The head of the union representing track maintenance workers accuses Union Pacific of jeopardizing safety by delaying projects and laying off workers. The president of the union has been raising concerns about the layoffs for over a month, but the railroad defends its move.





Union Pacific eliminates management jobs as part of plan to speed decision making at the railroadUnion Pacific is trimming the ranks of the railroad's management employees as part of the new CEO's push to eliminate layers of bosses involved in decisions. The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Wednesday that it is eliminating less than 5% of its roughly 5,600 management jobs as part of the move.

American Postal Workers Union Becomes Largest US Union to Call for Gaza Cease-Fire'We join the calls for an immediate cease-fire, the release of hostages, and urgently needed massive humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The cries of humanity demand nothing less.'

Elon Musk’s Tesla has a new union problem on the heels of historic union winThe United Auto Workers union has concluded its strikes against the Detroit Three, posting massive wage gains and enhanced benefits across the board.

UAW’s Historic Strike Win Has ‘Huge Implications’ for Texas AutoworkersThe revitalized union is coming after Toyota, Tesla, and other non-union carmakers.

Grayscale Chainlink Trust Zooms to 200% Premium, Indicating Institutional Demand for LINKShaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Instituional Appetite for LINK on the Rise as Grayscale Chainlink Trust Sees 200% PremiumCrypto Blog

