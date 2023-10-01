Union, Kaiser extend negotiations as Wednesday strike looms

With the threat of a strike looming, contract negotiations between the Service Employees International Union and Kaiser Permanente, set to end Sunday, will continue through Monday.Short staffing, driven by retirements and resignations that occurred during and after the coronavirus pandemic, have plagued medical providers at all levels with some recent research indicating that skilled nursing facilities have been hit the hardest.

“Given the urgency of this staffing crisis, frontline health care workers are ready to sit down with Kaiser executives whenever they are ready to bargain in good faith over lasting solutions so patients can be safe and get the care they deserve, including the remainder of the weekend and into next week,” said SEIU representative Renée Saldaña in an email sent mid-morning on Sunday.In its own statement, Kaiser shared an upbeat assessment of progress in negotiations.

The integrated medical provider, which provides both health insurance and the full spectrum of care for the patients it covers, said that talks have brokered “guaranteed across-the-board wage increases,” including a proposed $21 minimum wage in several states where it operates outside California, including Washington, Oregon and Colorado, and a $23 minimum in California, starting in 2024.

Though the union continues to accuses Kaiser of “bargaining in bad faith” and “unfair labor practices,” the change — confirmed by both sides Sunday — nonetheless suggests that the two may be making progress toward avoiding what has been billed as the nation’s largest-ever three-day strike. It remains scheduled to start Wednesday.

“We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement and avoid an unnecessary strike,” Kaiser said.

In its strike statements, the union has focused on labor shortages rather than wages, indicating that too-few workers on the job has led to “hurting patients and employees across the U.S.”

Short staffing, driven by retirements and resignations that occurred during and after the coronavirus pandemic, have plagued medical providers at all levels with some recent research indicating that skilled nursing facilities have been hit the hardest.

Kaiser insists that it is doing what it can, and more than many of its competitors, to make sure there are enough workers to care for a growing number of sick patients, many who delayed receiving care during the pandemic and are now arriving in droves.

“Despite the acute shortage of health care workers nationally, we have been able to hire more than 50,000 frontline employees in the last two years: 29,000 people in 2022 and another 22,000 so far this year,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser further said that it agreed with SEIU and the coalition of other unions threatening to strike to hire 10,000 workers by the end of 2023 and should hit that number in October.

In San Diego, service workers, which include licensed vocational nurses, technicians and environmental service workers, are represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 30 which voted in late September to authorize a strike if no new contract was brokered by Sept. 30, the final day of the union’s previous contract.

About 4,500 Kaiser workers in San Diego County would be involved in the strike which is estimated to include more than 75,000 nationwide.

