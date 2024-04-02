Union Army's Encounter with Mosby's Rangers

Special operations require special men. Elite units, especially in modern warfare, often turn the tide of war, but these engagements often require a seemingly super-human dose of bravery and audacity from the men involved.

That audacity was on full display one hundred and sixty-one-years ago this week, when the Union Army had one of their best chances to capture and destroy Mosby’s Rangers, the comparatively small elite unit, at that time, of Confederate guerilla warriors terrorizing Federal troops in Northern Virginia. In late March 1863, after a cold day on horseback, approximately sixty of Mosby’s Rangers, “almost as motley a crowd as Falstaff’s regiment” previously unknown to one another but bound together by their “love of adventure and confidence in their leader,” gathered at Miskel Farm (near Broad Run in Loudoun County) to spend the night en route to their next rai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Exclusive–O’Donnell: Extraordinary Operations Require Extraordinary Men; Mosby’s Rangers Shoot-Out at Miskel FarmSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

3 Texas Rangers observations: Leaving Arizona, the Rangers are healthier than they arrivedBefore returning to Arlington, the Rangers got playing time for Corey Seager and Josh Jung against the Kansas City Royals.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Rangers rotation preview: Can the Rangers survive until the cavalry arrives?Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is back in action after recovering from offseason hernia surgery.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Power Rangers’ 8 Best Evil Rangers, RankedEvil Power Rangers always stole the show.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Christine Wormuth’s cuts to the Army’s warfighting capabilities are wrongArmy Secretary Christine Wormuth's plan to cut Army forces will undermine U.S. national security.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Union workers, leaders react to Biden’s State of the UnionDuring the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden emphasized his alliance with unions. He was the first sitting president to visit a picket line.

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »