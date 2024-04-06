UNHRC Passes Resolution Demanding Israel be Held Accountable for Potential War Crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Council ( UNHRC ) passed a non-binding resolution on Friday demanding Israel be held accountable for potential war crimes and crimes against humanity . It was the first resolution UNHRC has passed since the beginning of the war in Gaza . The resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, passed with 28 votes in favor, 13 abstentions, and 6 votes against, including the United States.

The Palestinian delegation and its supporters cheered and applauded when the resolution was passed. The Palestinians were not magnanimous in victory, complaining that too many Western states still voted against the condemnation of Israel. Germany joined the United States in voting against the resolution, while France and Japan abstained. “According to the resolution before you today, Israel has no right to protect its people, while Hamas has every right to murder and torture innocent Israelis. A vote ‘Yes’ is a vote for Hamas,” she sai

UNHRC Resolution Israel War Crimes Crimes Against Humanity Gaza Pakistan Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Vote Hamas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

