Unforgotten Season 2 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime Video

is a British crime drama television series that continues to enthrall audiences with its compelling narrative. Created and written by Chris Lang and directed by Andy Wilson, the show premiered its second season, which aired from January 5, 2017, to February 9, 2017.
Here’s how you can watch and stream Unforgotten Season 2 via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.Yes, Unforgotten Season 2 is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the premiere episode of Unforgotten Season 2, a startling discovery unfolds as workers dredging the River Lea in London stumble upon a body concealed within a suitcase, presumably submerged in the water for an extended period. DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan take charge of the case, employing various clues, such as the victim’s watch and pager, in their pursuit of identifying the deceased individual.
The cast of Unforgotten Season 2 features a talented ensemble of actors, including the esteemed performances of Nicola Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Sinéad Keenan, Jordan Long, Lewis Reeves, Pippa Nixon, Peter Egan, Jassa Ahluwalia, and other distinguished actors. With their collective expertise, they bring depth and authenticity to the characters, enriching the narrative with their nuanced portrayals and contributing to the series' compelling exploration of complex and gripping storylines.
NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.