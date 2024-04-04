Unforgettable Moments in Chen Li's Memories

When referencing the “Migration” tour that has endured for numerous years, in Chen Li ’s memories, the prelude to each performance holds unforgettable moments. “I will stand behind two large screens awaiting the opening, and then I will witness red and green lights flashing before me. Despite the mere presence of cold iron frames surrounding the stage, for some inexplicable reason, being in that environment makes me feel remarkably familiar and secure.
”In ancient times, the entrances on both sides of the stage were known as the Tiger Gate. Once the performer steps through the Tiger Gate, regardless of what unfolds on or off the stage, The Show Must Go On. The flickering lights witnessed before the commencement of the concert evoke in Chen Li memories of “the first thing I saw when I was born.” Through the screen, she can even discern the cheers and encouragement from the front row audience, meters awa
Migration Tour Chen Li Performance Tiger Gate Flickering Lights Birth Audience
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: Todaysparent - 🏆 313. / 61 Read more »
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »