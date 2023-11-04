Unfinished Apartment Complex in Ogden Raises Concerns

The five-story apartment complex, once buzzing with construction activity, now sits unfinished, abandoned by workers and developers alike. Babka claimed that while MakersLine compensated him for his services, the developer, Summa Terra, failed to fulfill their payment obligations, leaving his company out nearly $26,000. Despite Babka's team's work at the project site, they have yet to receive their due payment despite countless requests for it

. Returning to the project site, Babka noted it appeared unchanged since his last visit, except for the absence of signage. The banners that once displayed the names of Summa Terra, MakersLine, and other stakeholders have disappeared. In October, Ogden City officials issued a "Notice of a Dangerous Building and an Order to Abate," outlining various construction deficiencies and highlighting potential fire hazards. Efforts to reach Summa Terra for comments on the city's concerns and outstanding payments have gone unanswered. In response to the city's order, the project owner submitted an appeal, requesting the rescindment of the abate order, cooperation to find a solution, removal of the stop-work order for remedying alleged code violations, and a 120-day extension

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSAUSTİN: Firefighters contain blaze at abandoned E Austin apartment complexCrews with the Austin Fire Department contained a fire at a boarded-up apartment complex in east Austin Thursday morning.Firefighters responded to 5211 Cameron

Source: cbsaustin | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: VIDEO: Federal fugitives flee in stolen vehicle, crash outside of Midvale apartment complexTwo federal fugitives were taken into cusotdy after crashing their vehicle

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

FOX10NEWS: City of Mobile sues apartment complex over litter, garbageAfter receiving complaints from residents, the City of Mobile is working to clean up a local apartment complex.

Source: FOX10News | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: Man stabbed, injured near west Fort Worth apartment complex, police sayThe victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said. No arrests have been announced in the Friday morning incident.

Source: startelegram | Read more »

KPBSNEWS: New apartment complex for unhoused residents now open in San YsidroThe project aims to provide permanent housing for dozens of people amid rising homelessness across the county.

Source: KPBSnews | Read more »

WTHRCOM: Man suspected of killing 15-year-old girl worked at apartment complex where she lived13News reporter John Doran reports from the near east side where a 34-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

Source: WTHRcom | Read more »