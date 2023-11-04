Unfinished Apartment Complex in Ogden Raises Concerns

The five-story apartment complex, once buzzing with construction activity, now sits unfinished, abandoned by workers and developers alike. Babka claimed that while MakersLine compensated him for his services, the developer, Summa Terra, failed to fulfill their payment obligations, leaving his company out nearly $26,000. Despite Babka's team's work at the project site, they have yet to receive their due payment despite countless requests for it
. Returning to the project site, Babka noted it appeared unchanged since his last visit, except for the absence of signage. The banners that once displayed the names of Summa Terra, MakersLine, and other stakeholders have disappeared. In October, Ogden City officials issued a "Notice of a Dangerous Building and an Order to Abate," outlining various construction deficiencies and highlighting potential fire hazards. Efforts to reach Summa Terra for comments on the city's concerns and outstanding payments have gone unanswered. In response to the city's order, the project owner submitted an appeal, requesting the rescindment of the abate order, cooperation to find a solution, removal of the stop-work order for remedying alleged code violations, and a 120-day extension
United States Headlines
