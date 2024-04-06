Undocumented Immigrant Sentenced for Kidnapping and Abduction Charges

A Virginia judge sentenced an undocumented immigrant, Isauro Garcia Cruz , to 12 months in jail with six months suspended for charges related to the kidnapping and abduction of a 15-year-old girl. Garcia Cruz pleaded guilty to consensual sex with a child 15 years or older.

The defendant is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or the victim's family. The case was expedited due to serious charges pending in Ohio.

