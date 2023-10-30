Underwater pumpkin carving? This annual event takes Halloween to new depths

“It depends on the design,” she said. “Somebody can do a simple one that takes 15-20 minutes. Others might take a half-hour or 45 minutes. It depends on how intricate they want to get with it.

”Collingham said this year’s event had 52 participants, and that some feel it’s actually easier to carve pumpkins underwater than on the surface.The Dive Shop, FlintKeith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

United States Headlines Read more: KPRC2 »

Avatar 3 Now Has The Strangest Underwater Movie CompetitionJames Cameron may be hoping for Avatar 3 to have the same success as the first two movies, but one other upcoming movie could be tough competition. Read more ⮕

Underwater pumpkin carving? This annual event takes Halloween to new depthsParticipants — who must be certified divers — draw the design of their pumpkins on the surface, then take them anywhere from 5 to 10 feet underwater to carve them. Read more ⮕

Volunteer firefighter hit and killed in Conn. after leaving Halloween event at firehouseA volunteer firefighter who was walking to his house after a Halloween event at the firehouse was struck and killed by a vehicle in Salem on Sunday night. State… Read more ⮕

Thousands of children show off their costumes at the annual Halloween Market eventRochester, N.Y. — Thousands of children showed off their costumes on Sunday at the annual Halloween at the Market event, which took place at the Rochester Publi Read more ⮕

Trick-or-treat event in downtown Aurora offers sweet opportunity to get early start on HalloweenHundreds of trick-or-treaters descended upon storefronts in downtown Aurora during the event offered by the Aurora Downtown group. Read more ⮕

York County residents walk together in 'The Walk to End Alzheimer's'Participants walked to honor those who are affected by the disease. Read more ⮕