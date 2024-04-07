Understanding the Significance of the Solar Eclipse and Lunar Nodes

On Monday afternoon, along the path of totality — stretching from Texas through Maine — day will temporarily become night as the moon blocks the sun. This, of course, is a major deal astronomically … but what does it mean? What does it signify, and who’s going to be affected? Read on for everything you need to know about this upcoming solar eclipse .across its 29.5-day orbit.
But did you also know that the moon’s orbital axis (its “ecliptic plane”) is actually on a tilt? So as the moon moves across its orbit — and up and down on its tilt — it moves from lower to higher and back again. The top and bottom points of the moon’s ecliptic plane are referred to as the “lunar nodes,” or — in astrological terminology — theThe North and South Nodes are powerful placement. The South Node corresponds with past life, spiritual baggage, and the innate gifts we brought into this lifetime. The North Node, by contrast, is the lessons your soul needs to acquire. It reveals the passions, talents, and growth you need to harness in order to reach your full potential. And collectively, these two points — the North and South Nodes — are linked to destiny. How does this relate to the eclipses? Well, my friend, in order for an eclipse to take place, the sun and moon need to sync up with the North and South Nod
Solar Eclipse Lunar Nodes Destiny Personal Growth Astronomy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »
Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »
Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »