Understanding the Difference Between Polyamory and Open Monogamy

Do you know the difference between “polyamory” and “open monogamy”? Because if you don’t, and you just call any relationship where at least one partner has sex with other people “polyamory,” then you are being “misleading at best and potentially harmful at worst.”about all the positive media coverage “consensual non-monogamy” has been getting lately, but she is upset that everyone is calling it “polyamory” without properly distinguishing between the different kinds of “consensual non-monogamy.
” According to Dr. Zhana, “Polyamory is a form of partnered non-monogamy involving multiple committed ROMANTIC relationships at the same time.” This is not to be confused with “open monogamy,” which is a form of partnered nonmonogamy involving one committed relationship and multiple sexual partners (with the consent of everyone involved). See, they are totally separate thing
