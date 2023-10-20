Understanding the Confusion Around Single Malt Whisky

Brian Freedman is a wine, spirits, travel, and food writer; event host and speaker; and drinks educator. He regularly contributes to Food & Wine, and his first book, A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to blend my own single malt Scotch whisky using components that were sent to me by, whose famously un-peated flagship expression, known as The Classic Laddie, is a staple in my own home.

When I told friends and family about the blending exercise, one question came up more than any other: How can it be a single malt if you’ll be blending multiple components? Of course there was confusion; Perhaps no other category of whisk(e)y is as full of misapprehension and confusion as single mal





Read more: FOODANDWİNE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ROBBREPORT: Laphroaig’s New 36-Year-Old Single Malt Is a Celebration of Smoky WhiskyThis Islay distillery is all about peat.

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

ROBBREPORT: Taste Test: Highland Park 54 Year Old Single Malt Scotch WhiskyIf you’re going to spend 50 grand on a bottle of whisky, consider this one.

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

ROBBREPORT: Crown Royal Launches a 30 Year Old Canadian WhiskyThis a Canadian whisky for fans of decades old single malt scotch.

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: Jack Daniel's American Single Malt Whiskey (Oloroso Sherry Cask) ReviewJack Daniel's American Single Malt is a sherried whiskey, the first permanent single malt from the distillery.

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »

ROBBREPORT: Jack Daniel’s Really Wants You To Drink American Single Malt WhiskeyThis is the second single malt release from Jack Daniel’s, but there are some key differences.

Source: RobbReport | Read more »

PASTEMAGAZİNE: New Riff Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey ReviewNew Riff Sour Mash Single Malt Whiskey is a truly unique venture into a rapidly maturing corner of the American single malt whiskey world.

Source: PasteMagazine | Read more »