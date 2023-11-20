Understanding the ADHD Nervous System

Easily bored, sensitive to distractions, creative, and intense. If you grew up with ADHD symptoms, chances are you always felt “different.” Now here’s a scientific explanation of the neurological underpinnings of behaviors and feelings associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Learn about the ADHD nervous system! Here is a truth that people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) know from an early age: If you have an.

They were told by parents, teachers, employers, spouses, and friends that they did not fit the common mold and that they had better shape up in a hurry if they wanted to make something of themselves. As if they were immigrants, they were told to assimilate into the dominant culture and become like everyone else. Unfortunately, no one told them how to do this. No one revealed the bigger secret: It couldn’t be done, no matter how hard they trie





Understanding Inattentive ADHD: Challenges and Misconceptions“People with inattentive ADHD are not lazy, stupid, unwilling, or oppositional. They have a biologically based challenge with attending to the task at hand, and their brains tire more quickly.”

Understanding ADHD Beyond Hyperactivity“I never yelled, rebelled or distracted others, but I internalized the whirring in my brain, kept it from interfering with others, and came dangerously close to hurting myself as a result.”

Seven Tools for Thriving with ADHDPeople with ADHD experience the constant, corrosive emotional drain of wondering what’s wrong with them. Here are seven tools to weather the storm. 👉

Supporting College Students with ADHD: Strategies and ServicesThese strategies, services, and interventions are proven to benefit college students with ADHD. Learn how they work, and how to best leverage them at your child’s school.

