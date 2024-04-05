Understanding Period Pain: What's Normal and What's Not

Every month, the body releases an influx of hormones known as prostaglandins, which cause the uterus to squeeze and contract to shed its lining. The contractions can trigger throbbing cramps across your abdomen, and the wave of pain can be intense. But there’s a fine line between what constitutes normal period pain and the type of pain that accompanies serious reproductive health conditions like endometriosis or uterine fibroids .

Pain is complicated, and because we all experience pain differently, it can be tough to measure, quantify and diagnose. In addition, people are often told from a young age that period pain, no matter how intense or irregular it might be, is normal. “Because people only experience their own periods, they don’t always know when to ask for help or that there is anything that can be done to improve their symptoms and quality of life,” Dr. Smith says. On average, people typically bleed for three to seven days, with the first two days being the heaviest

