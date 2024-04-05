Understanding Pennant Chart Patterns in Forex Trading

Pennant s are continuation patterns that appear in the forex market and are used by traders to predict upcoming market movements . In this article, you will learn how to recognize Pennant chart patterns , what they mean, what causes them and, most importantly, how to use them to place more effective trades.

A Pennant pattern is a continuation chart pattern, seen when a security experiences a large upward or downward movement, followed by a brief consolidation, before continuing to move in the same direction. The pattern looks like a small symmetrical triangle called a Pennant, which is made up of numerous: A Pennant pattern always begins with a flagpole, which differentiates it from other types of patterns (such as the symmetrical triangle). The flagpole is the initial strong move preceding the symmetrical triangle

Pennant Chart Patterns Forex Trading Market Movements Trades

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyFX / 🏆 305. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

(G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ, TWICE, BTS’s V, And BIBI Top Circle Weekly ChartsCircle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 17 to 23! Album Chart THE BOYZ achieved a double crown this week, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their latest release.

Source: soompi - 🏆 574. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin (BTC) Targets $82,000 Amid Bullish Pennant Formation, Says AnalystBitcoin giving bullish signals amid recent price correction

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD primed for a Bull Pennant, pre-Fed profit-takingGold price is consolidating weekly losses near $2,160 early Friday, as risk sentiment remains sour and keeps the US Dollar (USD) underpinned.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Gold Breakout Nears as Bullish Pennant Pattern FormsA well-known bullish technical pattern is now visible on the daily gold chart

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

How Traditional Chinese Window Patterns Are Redefining Modern ArchitectureScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Chickadees Boast Masterful Memory Due to Barcode-Like Brain PatternsMemories have been a hazy topic in neuroscience for a long time, but the surprisingly acute mind of a chickadee may be able to provide some clarity on how memories transpire thanks to recent research on the birds' brains.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »