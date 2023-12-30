Understanding Low-Carb Diets: What You Need to Know

In my work as a registered dietitian, one of the questions I get most is about low-carb diets. But does a low-carb diet mean no carbs or reduced carb? Is it the same as a keto diet? Is it sugar free? Can you totally ignore calories? Classifying the main types of diets all comes down to the 'macros,' or the percentage of calories you eat from each macronutrient group: proteins, fats and carbohydrates.

A general, heart-healthy diet high in whole grains, fruits and vegetables is often a dietitian’s first pick because the best-studied diets that are most effective at reducing chronic disease risk fall into this category. A heart healthy diet averages about 50% of calories from minimally-processed carbohydrate sources, but even more can be healthy — most good quality plant-based diets will be at least 60% high fiber, with complex carbohydrates. Conversely, ketogenic diets are extremely low in carbohydrate, requiring fewer than 5% of calories coming from carbs in order to keep you in a special metabolic state called ketosis, which usually results in rapid weight los





