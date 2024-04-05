Understanding Cookies and Privacy on Websites

When you visit any web site, it may store or retrieve information on your browser, mostly in the form of cookies. This information might be about you, your preferences or your device and is mostly used to make the site work as you expect it to. The information does not usually directly identify you, but it can give you a more personalised web experience . Because we respect your right to privacy, you can choose not to allow some types of cookies.

Click on the different category headings to find out more and change our default settings. However, blocking some types of cookies may impact your experience of the site and the services we are able to offer.We use cookies to provide you with the features and intended user experience of the Sites (e.g. these cookies can help Us with keeping track of user preferences). We use cookies to enable our security features and to help Us detect activities that violate our policies (e.g. these cookies can help Us prevent spam

Cookies Privacy Web Experience Information Browser Preferences Device Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



soompi / 🏆 574. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

More websites are asking you to accept cookies: should you say yes or no?When you visit a new website these days, they often ask if you want to accept cookies. What happens when you say yes?

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Glassdoor Leaves Users in Shock After it Starts Adding Real NamesA recent update to Glassdoor's privacy policy has sparked concern and debate among privacy advocates.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Understanding The Increased Complexity Of The Data Privacy LandscapeGuy Tytunovich is the founder and CEO of CHEQ, a leader in go-to-market security. Read Guy Tytunovich's full executive profile here.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

U.S. sanctions Russian companies over 'fake news' websites spreading disinformationThe U.S. Treasury Department this week slapped sanctions on two men and their Russia-based media companies after accusing them of being part of a disinformation scheme to mimic legitimate news websites to push Kremlin propaganda.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

University Of California Delays Proposal That Restricts Political Speech On School WebsitesAdolfo Guzman-Lopez covers higher education for the LAist and KPCC newsroom.

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

UC regents debate stricter control of views on Israel and other topics on campus websitesUniversity of California regents delayed action on a controversial proposal to control political opinion, such as criticism of Israel, from campus websites.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »