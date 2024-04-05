Underrated Netflix Shows You Should Check Out This Weekend

Another weekend, another case of discovering that there are more great shows on Netflix than you could ever hope to watch. Not only are there too many great shows, but all of those great shows leave you with too many options, and you may wind up spending several hours just scrolling through the service instead of actually picking something to watch. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve gone through the annals of Netflix’s history as a streamer and pulled out three great shows that flew way under the radar when they were first released. If you’re looking for something great to watch on Netflix this weekend, look no further. These are three underrated Netflix shows you should definitely check out this weekend: Unbelievable (2019), The OA (2016-2019), and Dark (2017-2020)
Netflix Shows Underrated Watch Unbelievable The OA Dark
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »