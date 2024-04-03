Underrated Movies and Memorable Endings

Maggie Shannon's crew looks toward the staircase as they hear the thud of heavy boots while the music swells. The mysterious 'captain who knows those waters' comes into view. It's the magnificent Geoffrey Rush's Barbossa. 'So tell me, what's become of my ship?' *Yaaaarrghing and general swashbuckling intensifies🤩🤩* 'I got chills in theaters the first time I saw the ending. The gravity of what happened seemed to hit Captain America in that moment. It was perfect.

' 'The two characters spend the whole movie talking about how they can't spend too long hanging out because Jesse has a plane to catch. Then, in the last scene...' Though Rhett says arguably the most famous line in film history ('Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn'), Scarlett gives us one of the finest closers (and mantra to millions for generations)

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 8-10)Don't want to see Dune: Part Two again? Then watch these three underrated movies starring Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Judi Dench on Netflix this weekend.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

10 Underrated Film Noir Movies From the 1950s, RankedStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

10 Most Underrated 2000s Teen Horror Movies You Need To WatchThe 00s teen horrors that viewers forgot.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 15-17)Looking for a movie to watch on Netflix? Then watch these three underrated movies starring James Woods. Mark Wahlberg, Rese Witherspoon and others this weekend.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

10 Most Underrated James Stewart Movies, RankedAli is a former editor and seasoned list writer with Collider. She also has experience and bylines published by BridgeTower Media and Wealth of Geeks. While getting her Bachelor&039;s in English and minor in creative writing, Ali studied film and literature at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

10 Most Underrated Kevin Costner Movies, RankedJeremy is an omnivore when it comes to his movie-watching diet. He&039;ll gladly watch and write about almost anything, from old Godzilla films to gangster flicks to samurai movies to classic musicals to the French New Wave to the MCU... well, maybe not the Disney+ shows.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »