Undergraduate Valedictorian Removed from Graduation Ceremony After Expressing Support for Palestine

Asna Tabassum this year’s undergraduate valedictorian and said she would give a speech at the school’s May commencement ceremony. Instead of getting to celebrate the hard-earned honor, the senior from Chino Hills, California — who identifies as a “first-generation South Asian Muslim” — was immediately targeted by pro-Israel groups, students, and alumni for expressing support for Palestine on social media .

“Unfortunately, over the past several days, discussion relating to the selection of our valedictorian has taken on an alarming tenor,” Andrew T. Guzman, provost and senior vice-president for academic affairs, wrote in. “The intensity of feelings, fueled by both social media and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has grown to include many voices outside of USC and has escalated to the point of creating substantial risks relating to security and disruption at commencement.

