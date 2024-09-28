Head Topics

Undercover Deputy Fatally Shoots Person Hiding in Tow Truck in National City

A fatal shooting occurred in National City, California, after an undercover sheriff's deputy shot and killed a person hiding in a tow truck. The incident unfolded when deputies attempted to stop a white Acura with three occupants. A passenger fled on foot, leading to a search involving backup from the National City Police Department. An undercover deputy located the fleeing individual in a tow truck at a Dodge dealership parking lot and fatally shot him.

A large law enforcement presence was called out to an area near Mile of Cars Way in National City Friday after a person was fatally shot by an undercover sheriff's deputy who, police say, bailed out of a car being followed by other deputies.Later in the afternoon, SDPD Lt.

At least a half-dozen police vehicles, many with San Diego Sheriff's Department logos, blocked the intersection at Hoover Avenue for hours afterward. At least three deputies were spotted searching the Acura for quite a while, with a second scene not far away involving the flatbed tow truck.

