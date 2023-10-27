‘Under the Boardwalk’ movie stars Jersey Shore hermit crabs (sea tourists vs. land townies)

” in select theaters Friday with little warning, directly following the debut of a trailer. A digital release will follow Nov. 7.It’s a tale that pulls some inspiration from the time-honored dynamic of Jersey Shore summers — “sea crab tourists vs. land crab townies.”

In “Under the Boardwalk,” Armen, a Jersey crab played by Cera, meets a “tourist sea crab” named Ramona, played by Palmer. The two crabs find themselves far from home after a storm and have to find a way back.

“Many moons ago, David Dobkin and I had an idea about Hermit Crabs at the Jersey Shore… UNDER THE BOARDWALK!” Scafaria said on Instagram Friday. “A lot of really wonderful people worked on it, including Keke Palmer, Michael Cera, Bobby Cannavale, John Magaro, and Little Steven. Today it’s out in 50 theaters. It’s a movie for introverts and extroverts and everything in between. Hope you enjoy it.” headtopics.com

“Under the Boardwalk,” rated PG, runs 1 hour and 23 minutes and is streaming on Paramount+. The film will available on digital Nov. 7If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

