Under Pressure: Vulnerable Senate Dems to Face Heat Over Mayorkas Impeachment Trial as Border Becomes Top Issue

Vulnerable Senate Democrats will face pressure over the Mayorkas impeachment trial as the border becomes a top issue. Diddy 's federal investigation sparks interest in his famous friends as interviews resurface. Biden is set to finalize a major ban on a popular type of cigarettes despite widespread opposition. Experts warn that the squatting trend is at a tipping point as migrants coach others on how to exploit laws.

Millennials have been flocking to red states while fleeing New York and California in 2023. Michigan GOP lawmakers are sounding the alarm over taxpayer-funded rent subsidies for migrants with pending asylum applications

Mayorkas impeachment trial poised to pressure these vulnerable Senate DemsSenate Democrats up for re-election in swing states are in a difficult position when it comes to the impeachment trial for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas impeachment creates ‘biggest threat’ of the year for two vulnerable DemocratsGOP strategists say Sens. Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown are vulnerable with Speaker Johnson planning to present articles of impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas.

GOP hope for Mayorkas impeachment trial dims as Senate Dems look for quick dismissalSeveral Democrats said they expect their caucus to move to table the impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas when they reach the Senate.

Sen. Blackburn Calls for Senate to Take Up Impeachment Articles Against MayorkasSen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for the U.S. Senate to take up impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once they are received from the U.S. House of Representatives. Blackburn warned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is seeking to table the impeachment articles. However, she maintained an impeachment trial, which the U.S. Constitution instructs, was the proper next step.

Marsha Blackburn: Americans should be upset by Senate plan to stop Alejandro Mayorkas impeachmentRepublican Sen. Marsha Blackburn lamented Sunday plans by her Democrat colleagues to effectively dismiss the two articles of impeachment passed by the House against Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will send Mayorkas impeachment to the Senate next monthHouse Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate shortly after Congress returns to Washington next month.

