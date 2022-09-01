Uncovering Ancient Viruses: A Virologist's Quest to Understand History

Smallpox, measles, mumps. These are among the contagious diseases that European colonists likely brought to the Americas at the turn of the 16th century, prompting the collapse of Indigenous populations. But the exact viruses that caused the millions of deaths remain unknown. Daniel Blanco-Melo seeks to solve that historical puzzle.

An evolutionary virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, he uses cutting-edge tools to study ancient viruses and illuminate how they have shaped human evolution and history. In recent work, Blanco-Melo and colleagues reconstructed two viruses circulating in Mexico at the time of European colonization. “Our research on ancient viruses is really appealing to the curiosity of the people and how we can study history,” Blanco-Melo says. But this work also holds personal meaning for Blanco-Melo as someone who was born and raised in Mexico. Through genetic sleuthing, he is able to study “something that is very dear in my heart,” he says, “really understanding, with molecular biology, those historical event

