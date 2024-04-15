Uncomfortable Moments in Batman Movies

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Batman movies have a reputation for producing some iconic scenes, but others were particularly painfully uncomfortable to watch. Batman has starred in dozens of movies across the DC Universe in both live-action and animation.

Seeing the Dark Knight whip out a credit card and brandishing his emblem raises numerous eyebrow-raising questions about the logistics of its existence that take audiences out of the moment. It is hard not to wonder how Batman acquired such a card while still maintaining his secret identity. This scene encapsulates Batman & Robin’s tone throughout, contributing to the movie's abysmal reputation and providing a moment that has become iconic for its sheer absurdity.

Batman is known as the World’s Greatest Detective, yet this scene suggests his wealth is the reason for this. This oversimplification suggests that anyone with vast financial resources could assume the mantle of Batman, ignoring the years of training and personal sacrifice that distinguish Bruce Wayne as Gotham's protector.

Director Sam Liu Release Date July 25, 2016 Runtime 86minutes Cast JP Karliak , Ray Wise , Brian George , John DiMaggio , Maury Sterling , Kevin Conroy , Robin Atkin Downes , Nolan North , Mark Hamill , Tara Strong The inclusion of a sexual encounter between Batman and Batgirl in The Killing Joke adaptation is deeply uncomfortable to watch. The moment unfolds as the two spar on a rooftop and fall to the ground, at which point they kiss.

4 Bruce Wayne's Goodbye To Alfred Undermined His Vital Role The Dark Knight Rises Close The Dark Knight Rises Where to Watch *Availability in USDirector Christopher Nolan Release Date August 16, 2012 Runtime 2h 45m Cast Christian Bale , Anne Hathaway , Michael Caine , Gary Oldman In The Dark Knight Rises, the final scene depicts a poignant moment where Alfred spots Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in an Italian café.

Batman Movies Uncomfortable Scenes Cringe-Worthy DC Universe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Batman Movie Poster Looks Awesome Redesigned In Batman: The Animated Series' StyleNicolas Ayala is a Features Writer for the Superhero beat at Screen Rant. He&039;s also a screenwriter, photographer, cosplayer, and music producer who loves all kinds of art — as long as they&039;re powerful and optimistic.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Batman: Dark Age #1 Review: A New Batman Origin Story Inspired by the 60sBatman: Dark Age treads familiar ground in a backdrop inspired by the 1960s.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Batman Cosplay Recreates Batman: The Animated Series' Most Iconic ImageBrian is first and foremost a nerd in every way shape and form. He likes to compare himself to a black hole, consuming any and every form of entertainment unlucky enough to get caught in his gravitational pull.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Kevin Conroy's Iconic Batman Dialogue in Batman: The Animated SeriesKevin Conroy, the most celebrated Batman, delivered some of the greatest pieces of Batman dialogue in Batman: The Animated Series. His distinctive delivery and dynamic dialogue became quintessential to Batman's character.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Hot Toys Reveals New Batman v Superman: Armored Batman (2.0) Figure The Man of Steel needs to be put into his place, and it is up to Batman to do just that, and Hot Toys captures all the action.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

10 Batman Gadgets Bruce Wayne Never Used In All 4 Seasons Of Batman: The Animated SeriesAlex Valentino is longtime fan of comics, movies, cartoons and more who uses his production and writing background to inform the internet.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »