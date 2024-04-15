Uncomfortable Moments in Batman Movies

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Batman movies have a reputation for producing some iconic scenes, but others were particularly painfully uncomfortable to watch. Batman has starred in dozens of movies across the DC Universe in both live-action and animation.
Seeing the Dark Knight whip out a credit card and brandishing his emblem raises numerous eyebrow-raising questions about the logistics of its existence that take audiences out of the moment. It is hard not to wonder how Batman acquired such a card while still maintaining his secret identity. This scene encapsulates Batman & Robin’s tone throughout, contributing to the movie's abysmal reputation and providing a moment that has become iconic for its sheer absurdity.
Batman is known as the World’s Greatest Detective, yet this scene suggests his wealth is the reason for this. This oversimplification suggests that anyone with vast financial resources could assume the mantle of Batman, ignoring the years of training and personal sacrifice that distinguish Bruce Wayne as Gotham's protector.
Director Sam Liu Release Date July 25, 2016 Runtime 86minutes Cast JP Karliak , Ray Wise , Brian George , John DiMaggio , Maury Sterling , Kevin Conroy , Robin Atkin Downes , Nolan North , Mark Hamill , Tara Strong The inclusion of a sexual encounter between Batman and Batgirl in The Killing Joke adaptation is deeply uncomfortable to watch. The moment unfolds as the two spar on a rooftop and fall to the ground, at which point they kiss.
4 Bruce Wayne's Goodbye To Alfred Undermined His Vital Role The Dark Knight Rises Close The Dark Knight Rises Where to Watch *Availability in USDirector Christopher Nolan Release Date August 16, 2012 Runtime 2h 45m Cast Christian Bale , Anne Hathaway , Michael Caine , Gary Oldman In The Dark Knight Rises, the final scene depicts a poignant moment where Alfred spots Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in an Italian café.
