Uncertainty Surrounds Yellowstone's Final Season

The Big Picture Yellowstone 's final season remains up in the air, according to one of its stars, Lainey Wilson . While we do know that the series has been given an extended episode count, thanks to an interview with Josh Lucas, the actual start of production on the series appears to be a mystery for the cast.

Wilson, speaking at the iHeartRadio Awards to Fox News, admitted that she didn't know what was going on with the series, and that her co-star Kelly Reilly was seemingly no better informed than she was as to when they would be getting back to work. “I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with Yellowstone. I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly the other day and, you know, we’ll see what happens. Once they give us the call — we’re ther

Yellowstone Final Season Production Uncertainty Lainey Wilson Kelly Reilly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Collider / 🏆 1. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uncertainty Surrounds Trump's Criminal Trial DatesThe latest news in Donald Trump’s four criminal cases, including the New York delay and the Georgia ouster of Nathan Wade, and what to watch for this week.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson says talking to God ‘a lot’ keeps her groundedLainey Wilson, 31, told Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards that her faith and family keep her grounded as she navigates country music stardom.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Yellowstone' Actress Lainey Wilson Unsure of Future of the ShowLainey Wilson, the actress from the TV series 'Yellowstone', reveals that she has no idea about the future of the show's final season. She expressed her uncertainty during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and mentioned her conversation with co-star Kelly Reilly. Wilson made her acting debut in 'Yellowstone' as Abby in season five.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Yellowstone' star Lainey Wilson has 'no clue' what's happening with hit WesternLainey Wilson told Fox News Digital at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards that she has 'no clue' what is going on with the western show. The hit series has been on a hiatus since the actors and writers' strikes.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Yellowstone's Original Stars Reportedly Still Haven't Signed on for Sequel SeriesChris is a Senior News Writer for Collider. He can be found in an IMAX screen, with his eyes watering and his ears bleeding for his own pleasure. He joined the news team in 2022 and accidentally fell upwards into a senior position despite his best efforts.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Horror Movie with AI-Generated ImagesA horror movie called 'Late Night With the Devil' has faced backlash after fans discovered it included AI-generated images. The film, directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes, stars David Dastmalchian as a 70s talk show host and tells the story of a live TV broadcast on Halloween where a young girl claims to be demonically possessed. Despite initial critical acclaim, the movie received criticism for its use of AI in certain sequences, sparking a heated debate among creatives.

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »