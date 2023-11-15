Uncertainty Surrounds the Future of Selling Sunset

A volatile seventh season has left viewers of Netflix series Selling Sunset uncertain of where the real estate agents at the Oppenheim group will go from here, and who from the cast will even be returning for a yet-to-be-confirmed season eight.

The future looks especially uncertain with agents Breana Tiesi (who seemingly quit on camera in the final episode), and Heather Rae El Moussa (whose absence from the season seven poster has caused internet buzz), and also with the arguable star of the series, Chrishell Stause (who has repeatedly made clear since her break-up with boss Jason Oppenheim at the end of season five that she will be drawing firm boundaries between her professional and personal life going forward). The upcoming reunion should be especially revealing regarding what the future holds for the O-group cre

