Uncertainty over the Fed’s next move is leading to the ‘highest mortgage rates in a generation,’ Freddie Mac says

Mortgage rates rose for the fourth week in a row, amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.49% as of October 5, according to data released by Freddie Mac FMCC, -3.14% on Thursday. It’s up 18 basis points from the previous week — one basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point. Rates are also at the highest level since December 2000.The average rate on the 15-year mortgage was 6.78%, up from 6.72% last week. The 15-year was at 5.9% a year ago.
Freddie Mac’s weekly report on mortgage rates is based on thousands of applications received from lenders across the country that are submitted to Freddie Mac when a borrower applies for a mortgage. Separate data by Mortgage News Daily said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was averaging at 7.7% as of Thursday afternoon. headtopics.com
What Freddie Mac said: “Mortgage rates maintained their upward trajectory as the 10-year Treasury yield, a key benchmark, climbed,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “Several factors, including shifts in inflation, the job market and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next move, are contributing to the highest mortgage rates in a generation,” he added.