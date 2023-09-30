Unbeaten Southern Illinois rolls past Missouri State 33-20 in Missouri Valley opener

Ro Elliott raced 64 yards on the third play from scrimmage and added a second touchdown five minutes later to spark unbeaten Southern Illinois to a 33-20 win over Missouri State in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools. The Salukis held Missouri State to just 31 total yards rushing. Thomas Burks kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Southern Illinois a 23-13 lead.

The Bears scored on a 31-yard pass from Jordan Pachot to Hunter Wood to get within a field goal with 5:45 left in the third quarter. Nic Baker answered with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Quinn and Burks added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

Elliott finished with 102 yards on nine carries to lead the Salukis (4-0). Baker was 26-of-35 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown and added 24 yards on four carries.

