'Unacceptably devoid of empathy': DSA is facing an internal reckoning on Israel

The Democratic Socialists of America is facing a crisis over how it has responded to the conflict between Israel and Hamas due to its pro-Palestinian positions.

In New York, the DSA lost one of its most prominent members in Bowman, a vocal critic of the Israeli government. His spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that he let his membership expire last year following disagreements on funding Israel’s missile defense system.

“There’s an inflection point that’s happening now,” said David Greenfield, a former Democratic New York City Council member who now works with the Met Council, a Jewish nonprofit. But the DSA has still held firm to its core beliefs about Israel: Its statement went on to call for a cease-fire and the end of Israel’s “occupation of the West Bank, the end of the 16-year siege on the open-air prison that is the Gaza Strip and the end of U.S. military aid for occupation and apartheid. headtopics.com

Pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square and through Midtown Manhattan on Sunday. | Jason Beeferman/POLITICO In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, has declared full support of Israel. But there are divisions within the General Assembly and the Chicago City Council, whose Jewish members have written supportive statements about Israel while more left-leaning members have carefully walked a line to say they support peace.

In Massachusetts, DSA chapters in Boston and Worcester have called for an end to U.S. military aid for Israel. Sara Forman, executive director of the New York Solidarity Network, which promotes the American alliance with Israel, said candidates should reject a DSA endorsement going forward. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

DSA's anti-Israel rally: Letters to the Editor — Oct. 11, 2023NY Post readers discuss an anti-Israel rally held by the Democratic Socialists of America after the Hamas attacks.

Israel war: Schumer and lawmakers cut China trip short over violence in IsraelSamantha-Jo Roth joined the Washington Examiner in October 2022, covering Congress and campaigns, specifically focusing on the Senate. She previously worked as an on-air correspondent, covering the Florida congressional delegation for Spectrum News. Her reporting on a mysterious disease killing coral off the coast of Florida was nominated for a regional Emmy. She also covered Capitol Hill and national politics for Gray Television. Before relocating to Washington, Samantha-Jo traveled the nation

Israel’s former ambassador Danny Danon slams ‘Squad’ member after Israel ‘apartheid’ comments: ‘A disgrace’Former UN ambassador for Israel Danny Danon slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., as a 'disgrace' for criticizing Israel in response to the Hamas terror attack.

Full List of Lawmakers Who Voted to Block Funding for IsraelLawmakers' past votes on Israel's Irone Dome have resurfaced following Hamas' attack on Israel.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel war: The Biden administration doesn't seem to care who sponsored the Israel attackMichael Rubin (mrubin1971) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog.