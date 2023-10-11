'Unacceptably devoid of empathy': DSA is facing an internal reckoning on Israel

The Democratic Socialists of America is facing a crisis over how it has responded to the conflict between Israel and Hamas due to its pro-Palestinian positions.
In New York, the DSA lost one of its most prominent members in Bowman, a vocal critic of the Israeli government. His spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that he let his membership expire last year following disagreements on funding Israel’s missile defense system.
“There’s an inflection point that’s happening now,” said David Greenfield, a former Democratic New York City Council member who now works with the Met Council, a Jewish nonprofit. But the DSA has still held firm to its core beliefs about Israel: Its statement went on to call for a cease-fire and the end of Israel’s “occupation of the West Bank, the end of the 16-year siege on the open-air prison that is the Gaza Strip and the end of U.S. military aid for occupation and apartheid. headtopics.com
Pro-Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square and through Midtown Manhattan on Sunday. | Jason Beeferman/POLITICO In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, has declared full support of Israel. But there are divisions within the General Assembly and the Chicago City Council, whose Jewish members have written supportive statements about Israel while more left-leaning members have carefully walked a line to say they support peace.
In Massachusetts, DSA chapters in Boston and Worcester have called for an end to U.S. military aid for Israel. Sara Forman, executive director of the New York Solidarity Network, which promotes the American alliance with Israel, said candidates should reject a DSA endorsement going forward. headtopics.com