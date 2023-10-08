Una montañera estadounidense y un guía local mueren en un alud en Tíbet. Hay otros dos desaparecidos

Otras dos personas seguían desaparecidas. Las avalanchas se produjeron el sábado por la tarde en el monte Shishapangma de Tíbet a 7.600 y 8.000 metros (24.934 y 26.246 pies) de altura, según la agencia estatal de noticias Xinhua.

Un total de 52 montañeros de varios países, incluidos Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Japón e Italia intentaban coronar la cumbre cuando se produjeron los aludes, según Xinhua. Las ascensiones se suspendieron después debido a las condiciones de la nieve. El Shishapangma es la 14ta montaña más alta del mundo, con 8.027 metros (26.

American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain. Two others are missingChinese media reports have confirmed American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa have died after avalanches struck the slopes of the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma while two others remain missing

