Un tribunal de Nueva York paraliza la liquidación de las empresas de Trump

e su juicio por fraude, aunque no pausó el juicio, como había solicitado la defensa del exmandatario. Horas antes, el equipo legal de Trump había acudido al tribunal de apelaciones para entregar un documento de más de 1.

La Fiscalía del estado, acusación en este caso civil que atraviesa su quinta jornada, respondió a la corte mostrándose en contra de la paralización del proceso, que comenzó esta semana y se alargará hasta diciembre, y recordó que un tribunal de apelaciones ya rechazó otra solicitud similar 'hace ocho días'.

Read more:

sdut »

‘The Donald Trump show is over,’ AG says after ex-president leaves New York fraud trialNew York Attorney General Letitia James declared that “the Donald Trump show is over” after the former president left his $250 million civil bu...

NY appeals court declines to halt Trump’s civil fraud trial while he contests a pretrial rulingA New York appeals judge has declined to halt Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial

NY appeals court declines to halt Trump’s civil fraud trial while he contests a pretrial rulingA New York appeals judge has declined to halt Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial.

Donald Trump Has Managed to 'Squander' His Empire: Mary TrumpThe former president's niece said Donald Trump is at risk of having the real estate empire taken from him, having inherited it from his father.

Mary Trump Floats 2 Reasons Why Trump Ditched His New York TrialThe former president departed New York after leaving court in the middle of the third day's proceedings.

Donald Trump 'Humiliated' by Net Worth: Mary Trump'His flailing accordion hands mean he's humiliated because his net worth was exposed,' Mary Trump wrote in a post on X.