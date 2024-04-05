UN Panel Monitoring North Korea Sanctions Set to Expire

The United Nations panel monitoring sanctions against North Korea is set to expire at the end of this month, leaving the world with even less information about the country's activities. The panel's report reveals that North Korea conducted 58 suspected cyberattacks on cryptocurrency-related companies between 2017 and 2023, earning approximately $3 billion to fund the development of weapons of mass destruction .

China abstained from voting to extend the panel's mandate, while Russia vetoed the resolution. This development not only hampers efforts to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction but also highlights Russia's role in undermining international sanctions

