UN Official Says No Safe Place in Gaza, Calls for Ceasefire

There is no safe place in Gaza right now," a senior UN official said Friday evening, adding that even"a UN flag" cannot provide any measure of safety to civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip. The UN was among the humanitarian organizations calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to ensure the safe delivery of food, fuel and other essentials and as concerns grew over civilian casualties in Gaza. The U.S

. is pushing for a temporary break in the fighting in order to free hostages and deliver aid but Israel has rejected the proposal while Israeli hostages are still being held by militant group Hamas. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said more than a dozen people were killed in the attack. The ambulances had departed the hospital and were bound for the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, the PRCS said, but turned around due to rubble blocking the road. CNBC and NBC News were not able to verify the casualty numbers nor IDF's claims about the use of the ambulances. To date, more than 9,200 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas. Israel in an update Sunday said that over 1,400 people had been killed — the majority in the Hamas terror attack on Oct.

